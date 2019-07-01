In her 10th straight appearance at the All England club, British number two Watson saved two set points in the first set, but came through the tie-break 7-3 and dominated the second set 6-2 to set up a meeting with Shelby Rogers or Anett Kontaveit in the second round.

Watson's Grand Slam best is reaching the third round three times at Wimbledon in 2012, 2015 and 2017, and the Australian Open third round in 2013.

Watson hit 12 winners compared to 22 by 17-year-old McNally, but threw in 38 unforced errors compared to Watson's 19 in a contest lasting 102 minutes.