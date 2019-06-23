Boulter, 22, hasn’t played a game since suffering an injury during Britain’s Fed Cup victory over Kazakstan in April.

She was not awarded a wildcard for Wimbledon because of that injury, which would have meant she would have had to go through qualifying in order to compete.

However she confirmed on Sunday that she would not be participating, saying that he is still two weeks away in her recovery.

The British No 4 said that she was ‘absolutely devastated’ not to be able to compete.

"The road to recovery has had its ups and downs," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

"At various points along the way I've been very close to getting back on court and competing, but unfortunately I'm not quite ready in time for Wimbledon.

"On the advice of my medical team, I've made the decision to give my recovery a couple more weeks.

" I am absolutely devastated to be missing my home Grand Slam and the opportunity to play in front of our incredible fans but sadly I won't be 100% fit. "

"Wimbledon is the most special tournament of the year for me and I can't wait to get back on the grass courts next year."

Fellow British players Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Heather Watson make up three of the wildcards on the ladies’ side of the draw along with Poland’s Iga Swiatek.