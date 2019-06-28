Getty Images
Edmund faces Munar in first round, Konta plays Bogdan, Nadal handed nightmare draw
British Number 1 Kyle Edmund will face Spain's Jaume Munar in the first round of Wimbledon, while defending champion Novak Djokovic must play Philipp Kohlschreiber.
However, the potential early match of the tournament could be Rafa Nadal against Nick Kyrgios in the second round.
The French Open champion faces a nightmare draw, after falling in the same half as Roger Federer – who he must face in the semi-finals should he get there.
Meanwhile, in the women's draw, British No 1 Jo Konta will face Romania's Ana Bogdan and reigning champion Angelique Kerber plays Tatjana Maria.
