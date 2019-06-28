However, the potential early match of the tournament could be Rafa Nadal against Nick Kyrgios in the second round.

The French Open champion faces a nightmare draw, after falling in the same half as Roger Federer – who he must face in the semi-finals should he get there.

Meanwhile, in the women's draw, British No 1 Jo Konta will face Romania's Ana Bogdan and reigning champion Angelique Kerber plays Tatjana Maria.

More to follow...