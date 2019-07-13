An effortless Halep stunned 23-times Grand Slam winner Serena Williams by beating her 6-2 6-2 on Centre Court on Saturday afternoon.

Asked afterwards if she had played a better match, she responded: "Never. It was my best match. Serena has always inspired us so thanks for that."

Though Halep looked as cam and collected as she could have against an opponent of the standing of Williams, she joked: "I had nerves! My stomach was not very well before I came out on court. But I just concentrated on doing my best."

Halep said she had changed her game to improve her performance on grass, and joked: "I told people in the locker room that if I win I will get membership for life, it was one of the motivations for me."

Thanking her family, Halep said: "It was my mum's dream. she said when I was 10 that if I want to do something in tennis it is to play in the Wimbledon final."

Meanwhile Williams congratulated Halep on an incredible performance, to seal her victory in just 57 minutes.

She said: "She [Halep] literally played out of her mind. When a player plays that amazing then you have to take your hat off and say well done."

A dejected looking Serena Williams lags behind Halep in the 2019 WImbledon final.Eurosport

Thanking her "amazing" team, Williams said she wouldn't give up on her quest to level with Maragret Court's record 24 grand slam victories.

She said: "I've got to keep trying, keep fighting and enjoying the sport. I love coming out here and playing in front of you guys. It's always fun."