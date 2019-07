Murray, 32, and the 23-times Grand Slam champion will meet Chilean Alex Guarachi and Germany's Andreas Mies in Friday's opening round.

Williams is also bidding for an eighth singles title at the All England Club while Murray is concentrating on doubles as he continues his comeback from a major hip surgery.

"I was talking to my wife about it, with everything that has gone on in the last couple of years, you don't know what's coming next, you don't know what's around the corner," he told reporters on Wednesday.

" The opportunity of playing with Serena, arguably she is one of the best players of all time and the biggest female athletes ever, is something I might never get another chance to do and potentially I might not play mixed doubles again. "

"If I am going to do it once, the chance to play with her is obviously brilliant and not something I expected to happen."

Murray, who will also play with Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the men's doubles, has never won a mixed doubles title but claimed the silver medal for Team GB with partner Laura Robson at the 2012 Olympics, played at the All England Club.

Murray had already been turned down by several players for the mixed doubles, including world number one Ash Barty, before linking up with Williams. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )