DAILY HIGHLIGHTS FROM 10PM EVERY NIGHT AND MEN'S AND WOMEN'S SINGLES FINAL LIVE ON EUROSPORT

The French Open champion and world number one was given a decent work-out by the world number 43 Zheng before sealing victory in one hour and 16 minutes on Centre Court.

Barty's best at the All England club was a quarter-final spot a year ago.

The Australian will face Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round.

"The first round is always tough and it took a bit of time to get used to conditions on that beautiful court which I have a lot of happy memories on. It took some time to adjust but I got there in the end," said Barty.

American ninth seed Sloane Stephens, who had crashed out in the opening round in the previous two years, breezed past Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky 6-2 6-4 in her tournament opener.

Also advancing to the second round were Belgium's Elise Mertens, who beat Fiona Ferro 6-2 6-0 and China's Wang Qiang who eased past Vera Lapko 6-2 6-2. Lesia Tsurenko, the 32nd seed, fell 6-3 6-2 to Barbora Strycova.

Additional reporting from Reuters