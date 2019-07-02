The 29-year-old, who won a Nottingham challenger event and reached the Eastbourne quarter-finals in the build-up to SW19, came through 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3.

Evans broke immediately as he set the tone for a one-sided affair, swatting away the only two break points he faced in the Argentine’s dismissal.

He could have faced British opposition in round two, but James Ward threw away a two-set lead against 18th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in the corresponding tie.

Ward looked on course for a shock win over the Georgian but failed to see it out as he fell 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-4 8-6.

The Duchess of Cambridge was on Court 14

The Duchess of Cambridge was among those on Court 14 as Harriet Dart shrugged off the loss of the opening set to defeat American Christina McHale 4-6 6-4 6-4.

British No 2 Cameron Norrie put in an impressive display to see off Denis Istomin in straight sets, winning 6-2 6-4 6-4 in just over two hours on Court 16.

Norrie won the opening three games, including two breaks of serve, as he enjoyed the perfect start against the world number 115, and he went on to drop serve just once en route to victory.

His reward is a tricky second-round meeting with eighth seed Kei Nishikori, with last year’s quarter-finalist at SW19 beating Thiago Monteiro in straight sets.

Kyle Edmund and Heather Watson reached the last 64 with victories on Monday.