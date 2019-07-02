The 29-year-old, who won a Nottingham challenger event and reached the Eastbourne quarter-finals in the build-up to SW19, came through 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3.

Evans broke immediately as he set the tone for a one-sided affair, swatting away the only two break points he faced in the Argentine’s dismissal.

He could face British opposition in round two, with James Ward in action against 18th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in the corresponding tie.

The Duchess of Cambridge (C) smiles on Court 14Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge was among those on Court 14 as Harriet Dart shrugged off the loss of the opening set to defeat American Christina McHale 4-6 6-4 6-4.

Five other Britons are in first-round duty on Tuesday. Kyle Edmund and Heather Watson reached the last 64 with victories on Monday.