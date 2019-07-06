Getty Images
Evans suffers five-set heartbreak as Sousa progresses
Dan Evans has crashed out of Wimbledon after a five-set thriller at the hands of Joao Sousa, who reaches the fourth round of the tournament for the first time.
The Brit had won the first set 6-4 and had been a break ahead in the second before a comeback from his Portuguese opponent helped him claim it by the same scoreline.
Watch highlights from Wimbledon each evening on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
It was a similar story in the third set as Evans was the first to strike before a comeback from the 30-year-old saw him claim it 7-5.
Evans rallied, taking the fourth set 6-4 but once again he let a break lead slip in the decider as Sousa moved into the second week.
