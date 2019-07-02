The German fifth seed was broken four times in a bizarre contest that saw more service games lost than held.

Kerber, who beat Serena Williams to win last year’s title, will face American Lauren Davis in the second round.

She is in the ‘Quarter of Death’ along with world number one Ash Barty, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza. Former major winners Maria Sharapova, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Sam Stosur are also in the section.