Getty Images

Defending champion Kerber wins on Wimbledon return

Defending champion Kerber wins on Wimbledon return
By Eurosport

4 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Angelique Kerber opened her title defence at Wimbledon with a topsy-turvy 6-4 6-3 win over Tatjana Maria.

The German fifth seed was broken four times in a bizarre contest that saw more service games lost than held.

Kerber, who beat Serena Williams to win last year’s title, will face American Lauren Davis in the second round.

She is in the ‘Quarter of Death’ along with world number one Ash Barty, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza. Former major winners Maria Sharapova, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Sam Stosur are also in the section.

0Read and react
0Read and react