Thiem, who finished runner-up at Roland Garros, was left fuming after being asked to make way for Williams at a post-match news conference following her third round defeat in the first week of the tournament.

Williams, who had just lost in straight sets to Sofia Kenin, was pushing organisers to give her a room right away and Thiem accused the American of showing "bad personality" and treating him like "a junior" in an exclusive interview with Eurosport.

"Probably it was not Serena's mistake," he told reporters on Tuesday. "I find her achievements unbelievable, sensational. I would like to make amends with her in Wimbledon or the US Open mixed doubles.

"In retrospect, it was funny that such an organisational mistake happened at a Grand Slam tournament. What I do not understand is that it blew up so much."

Thiem, a clay court specialist, said he wanted to improve his record at Wimbledon, where he has never reached the quarter-finals. He retired midway through his opening round match against Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis last year.

"Wimbledon is special," the 25-year-old added. "I want to show myself better than last year. At that time I was slightly injured and had to give up in the first round. Now I see good chances to get relatively far."