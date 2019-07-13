Williams went into the final with 23 Grand Slam titles under her belt, searching for the elusive 24th to go level with Margaret Court’s record.

With the 37-year-old having looked stronger and stronger with every match of the tournament, many felt the writing was on the wall for Halep.

However, it was the Romanian who impressed initially, with Williams not quite having seemed to have found her rhythm, and it wasn’t until the fifth game that the American was able to make her mark on the first set at 4-1 to Halep.

Williams began the fightback but it wasn’t enough and in just 27 minutes, Halep took the first set 6-2.

Williams looked more like herself as the second set got underway, and came close to breaking Halep in the second game. However, the break came first for Halep who took the score to 3-2 set after a somewhat fatigued looking Williams fluffed her lines.

Halep heaped further misery on a dejected looking Williams as she broke her again to take a strong lead at 5-2. With Halep serving for the match, Williams looked utterly defeated as her return hit the net at 40-0, gifting the title to Romania’s first ever Wimbledon champion in just under one hour.

When asked if she has ever played a better match, Halep replied: 'Never!'