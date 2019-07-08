Highlights

Watch highlights from Wimbledon each evening on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Video - 'She's going to be world number one' - McEnroe backs Gauff 02:01

RISKE BUSINESS

With the women's quarter-finals taking place on Tuesday, a day ahead of the men’s, a quartet of women's matches kicked off Manic Monday on the outside courts, with world number one Ashleigh Barty among those in action against Alison Riske out on Court 2.

Barty raced to a first-set lead, with Elise Mertens and Shuai Zhang following suit in their matches against Barbora Strycova and Dayana Yastremska respectively. Elina Svitolina and Petra Martic were locked in an almighty first-set battle, meanwhile, as a sixth game with five deuces was followed by nine deuces the following game.

Svitolina went on to win the first set, before Riske forced a decider against Barty after the French Open champion dropped her first set on grass this year. Yastremska and Strycova also hit back to take their matches to a final set.

The first result of the day was arguably the biggest casualty, as Riske reeled off three games in a row to beat tournament favourite Barty 3-6 6-2 6-3 and set up a potential quarter-final with Serena Williams.

Svitolina soon wrapped up her match 6-4 6-2 against Martic, followed by Zhang, who saw off Yastremska 6-4 1-6 6-2.

NADAL, SERENA BREEZE THROUGH

Karolina Pliskova got going against fellow Czech Karolina Muchova on the outsides just before the show courts got under way, with Rafael Nadal out on Centre against Joao Sousa and Serena Williams facing Carla Suarez-Navarro. David Goffin and Fernando Verdasco’s fourth-round encounter began shortly after, so too Benoit Paire’s match with Roberto Bautista Agut.

After Strycova ousted Mertens 4-6 7-5 6-2 – which was followed by Sam Querrey vs Tennys Sandgren on Court 12 - there were routine wins for Nadal and Serena, who both reached the last eight without breaking a sweat.

Nadal beat Sousa 6-2 6-2 6-2, while Williams overcame Suarez-Navarro 6-2 6-2.

Williams’ win saw 15-year-old Coco Gauff take to Court One against seventh seed Simona Halep take to Court One, while Nadal’s victory saw Briton Johanna Konta take Centre stage against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in what would be the final women’s match of the day.

ALL OVER FOR COCO

Bautista Agut breezed into the quarters with a 6-3 7-5 6-2 victory over Paire, while Goffin beat Verdasco 7-6(9) 2-6 6-3 6-4, but by this point the main focus was on whether Gauff could continue her dream run at Wimbledon.

The youngest ever competitor in the Wimbledon main draw was facing her toughest match to date, and experience ultimately told as Halep prevailed 6-3 6-3.

Gauff had beaten Venus Williams, Magdalena Rybarikova and Polona Hercog to reach the second week against all the odds, and though she departs the tournament, the youngster will be able to look back on her history-making run with great pride.

HISTORY AVOIDED

In what is the first year Wimbledon have introduced final-set tie-breaks should the match go to 12-12, history was narrowly avoided in the all-Czech battle between Pliskova and Muchova.

Third seed Pliskova had served for the match at 5-4 and 11-10 in the final set, but Muchova prevailed by winning three straight games to edge a three-hour epic 4-6 7-5 13-11.

And as Querrey beat Sandgren 6-4 6-7(7) 7-6(3) 7-6(5) and Novak Djokovic took the first set against Ugo Humbert, Konta forced a decider against Kvitova in what was emerging as one of the standout matches of the day.

KONTA, DJOKOVIC ADVANCE

Konta raced to a 5-1 lead in her final set with Kvitova, and though the Briton failed to serve out for the match at the first time of asking, she made no mistake the second time around.

The British No 1 goes on to face Strycova in her bid to reach a second-straight Grand Slam semi-final, while looking further ahead she has a potential last-four meeting with Williams.

Djokovic, meanwhile, cruised into the last eight, beating Umbert 6-3 6-2 6-3 in under two hours.

And with Guido Pella vs Milos Raonic and Kei Nishikori vs Mikhail Kukushkin both locked at one-set all, it was time for eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer to walk out onto Centre Court against 17th seed Matteo Berrettini.

AND FINALLY, FEDERER

Well, not quite finally, for Federer raced into his 17th quarter-final in just 74 minutes after dropping five games against Berrettini.

Chasing a ninth title at SW19, Federer won 6-1 6-2 6-2 against the 17th seed to equal Jimmy Connors’ record of 185 singles victories on grass.

QUARTER-FINAL DRAW

Women’s singles – Tuesday

Alison Riske vs Serena Williams

Barbara Strycova vs Johanna Konta

Elina Svitolina vs Karolina Muchova

Simona Halep vs Shuai Zhang

Men’s singles – Wednesday