GAME, SET, MATCH MURRAY/WILLIAMS 6-4, 6-1!

What a treat for everyone on Centre Court! That was such great fun and on that basis Andy and Serena will take some beating as a doubles pairing!

*MURRAY/WILLIAMS 5-1 MIES/GUARACHI (6-4)

Just one more game for Andy and Serena to make the second round. They have been very impressive in this debut as a doubles pairing.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 4-1 MIES/GUARACHI* (6-4)

Mies and Guarachi get on the board and give themselves a chance of mounting a fightback. It's going to take a lot more from them, though.

*MURRAY/WILLIAMS 4-0 MIES/GUARACHI (6-4)

Mies and Guarachi had three break points against the Serena serve there, but the Williams serving and Murray at the net combination sees them win five straight points.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 3-0 MIES/GUARACHI* (6-4)

A double break for Andy and Serena and it's going to be a long way back for Mies and Guarachi from this point. They are a set and a double break down!

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 1-0 MIES/GUARACHI* (6-4)

Just as was the case at the start of the first set, Murray and Williams have claimed a break in the first game of the second set! Serena got a rather fortunate net cord on break point.

MURRAY/WILLIAM WIN THE FIRST SET - 6-4!

That was an impressive first set from Andy and Serena. They started the match well and broke straight away. Mies and Guarachi look to have allowed their nerves to settle so one wonders if the second set might be more of a slog.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 5-4 MIES/GUARACHI*

Andy and Serena had a couple of set points in that game, but Mies and Guarachi manage to grind it out and force their opponents to serve it out.

*MURRAY/WILLIAMS 5-3 MIES/GUARACHI

Serena hit her fastest serve of the tournament in that game! She is playing really well here, which I guess isn't surprising. But you're never truly sure how a doubles pairing will work.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 4-3 MIES/GUARACHI*

That was a slog of a game that lasted nearly 10 minutes, but Mies and Guarachi just about hold serve under intense pressure from both Murray and Williams. Serena has come to play!

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 3-2 MIES/GUARACHI*

It seems that the early nerves that Mies and Guarachi had have disappeared and they are much more competitive than they were in the first couple games.

*MURRAY/WILLIAMS 3-1 MIES/GUARACHI

Now it's Serena's turn to serve. She holds and nudges the scoreboard. Good start from Andy/Serena.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 2-1 MIES/GUARACHI*

That was important for Mies/Guarachi to get on the board. Murray/Williams had two break points, but couldn't take either of them.

*MURRAY/WILLIAMS 2-0 MIES/GUARACHI

Andy serves and holds. Although there are still some signs that his second serve will be vulnerable in doubles.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 1-0 MIES/GUARACHI*

It's a great start for Andy and Serena! Understandably, it looked like there were a few nerves for Mies as he opened the match serving and that was taken avantage of.

Here we go! Mies to serve first.

Out on court! Murray and Williams walk out on to Centre Court and get a great reception!

Good evening and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of Saturday's play at Wimbledon. There have been some cracking games at SW19 today and we have one more. We'll be focusing on the mixed doubles first round match between Andy Murray/Serena Williams and Andreas Mies/Alexa Guarachi.