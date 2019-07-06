HERBET/MURRAY 6-6 MEKTIC/SKUGOR*

And into the tie break we go. There was a lovely pick-up volley from Skugor in that game. Time to decide this opening set. Hold tight.

*HERBET/MURRAY 6-5 MEKTIC/SKUGOR

Herbert/Murray will at least have a tie break in this opening set. Can they get the break to avoid that, though?

HERBET/MURRAY 5-5 MEKTIC/SKUGOR*

And on we go. Murray shouted "shocking! " at himself after one point there. Frustration is starting to build as the breakthrough remains elusive.

*HERBET/MURRAY 5-4 MEKTIC/SKUGOR

There was a third double fault of the match from Herbert there, but it didn't cost the Frenchman and Murray as they hold.

HERBET/MURRAY 4-4 MEKTIC/SKUGOR*

Frustration for Herbert/Murray. They had a break point which would have seen them serving for the set had they taken it. But Skugor's serving gets them through.

*HERBET/MURRAY 4-3 MEKTIC/SKUGOR

That was a bit of an escape. Mektic/Skugor had two break points in that game after some poor second serving from Murray, but they got out of trouble to hold.

HERBET/MURRAY 3-3 MEKTIC/SKUGOR*

We're still waiting for the first breakthrough in this match. Herbert/Murray can't make an inroad in this game. Still on serve.

*HERBET/MURRAY 3-2 MEKTIC/SKUGOR

That's a good hold for Herbert/Murray. The Frenchman started the game with two double faults, but won four straight points from 0-30.

HERBET/MURRAY 2-2 MEKTIC/SKUGOR*

A monster game! That game lasted around 13 minutes and Herbert/Murray had a number of opportunities to break, but Mektic/Skugor grind it out to stay on serve.

*HERBET/MURRAY 2-1 MEKTIC/SKUGOR

A very solid first hold of serve from the former Wimbledon champion. There were a couple aces in there as he held to love before the sit down.

HERBET/MURRAY 1-1 MEKTIC/SKUGOR*

Herbert/Murray had a look at the Mektic serve at 30-30, but an overhead smash and then a Murray backhand into the net sees them hold serve.

*HERBET/MURRAY 1-0 MEKTIC/SKUGOR

It's the Frenchman who serves first and closes out game point with an ace. Solid hold from Herbert/Murray to start the match. Good start.

Not long until play gets started on Court 2. The two pairings are warming up.

Good afternoon and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the men's doubles second round match between Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Andy Murray and Nikola Metic/Franko Skugor. Can Andy keep the winning run going? How far can he go in this tournament? The two pairings should be out on Court 2 shortly.