Nadal survives first Wimbledon test with Tsonga scalp

Nadal is through to the second week for a second straight year after defeating the Frenchman 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in just under two hours.

The two-time former champion will place Joao Sousa or Dan Evans in the fourth round.

"I was very happy. I played a great match from the beginning to the end. I was aggressive with the forehand and backhand. Jo is one of those players you don't want to face early but today was my day," Nadal told the BBC after the match.

"Every single day is a battle here. I'm happy with the way that I played in the first week. It's day by day now. I'll try to have a good practice session.

"I have been in the second week of Wimbledon nine times but in Grand Slams it's a lot more. It's something that is important and gives me a positive feeling. Tomorrow I start the work again."