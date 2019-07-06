Federer gets 350th Grand Slam win after downing Pouille

The Swiss veteran is into the second week at Wimbledon for the 17th time in his career as he goes in search of his ninth title after a 7-5, 6-2, 7-6(4) victory over the Frenchman.

The first set was a decidedly tight affair and Federer was perhaps fortunate to win it after coming through a difficult service game at 5-5, then capitalising to get his first break of the match.

Federer was then in fine form and quickly raced into a 4-0 lead in the second set. Pouille recovered one of the breaks but was powerless to stop the 37-year-old from skipping into a two-set lead.

Pouille played his best tennis in the third set and saved match point at 5-6 to force a tie break, which Federer won 7-4.

"Yeah it was tough. It was a hard fought match, especially in the first set he had break points. To break and then go on a bit of a run was nice and I think that was key to the match," he told the BBC after the match.

"In the third set it was tough, it was very even, I may have had a few more chances but it's always a relief winning a third set tie breaker because you know if it goes the other way you might be there an extra three hours."

The win was Federer's 350th in singles in Grand Slams and although he was proud of the achievement but believes others may have got their first if there had been easier travel in days gone by.

"I know back in amateur times they weren't playing all the slams - it was too far to travel. I think especially in the last 20 years everyone started playing all the slams. But it's nice to achieve, I've enjoyed my times at the slams and they've given me many memorable moments."

Federer also paid tribute to 15-year-old Coco Gauff, who has reached the fourth round in the Women's Singles draw.

"Coco [Gauff] is doing an amazing job, she's winning the hearts of fans around world - for me I don't know how many years I have left but at the moment I'm enjoying myself. I seem to move well on the grass, it's been wonderful."