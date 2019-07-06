GAME, SET MATCH - MEKTIC/SKUGOR! 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2, 6-3!

It's all over for the pairing of Herbert and Murray. That is disappointing after they won the opening set, but Mektic and Skugor played an excellent match and deserved to win on the whole.

*HERBERT/MURRAY 3-5 MEKTIC/SKUGOR (7-6(4), 4-6, 2-6)

It's now or never for Herbert and Murray. They need a break now if they are to stay in the men's doubles. Mektic and Skugor to serve for the match.

HERBERT/MURRAY 2-5 MEKTIC/SKUGOR* (7-6(4), 4-6, 2-6)

Teetering on the brink! Herbert/Murray are going to have to come up with something special now. They are just one game away from an exit in the men's doubles.

*HERBERT/MURRAY 2-4 MEKTIC/SKUGOR (7-6(4), 4-6, 2-6)

Herbert and Muray stay within a single break of serve in this fourth set, but Mektic/Skugor have been so solid on serve.

*HERBERT/MURRAY 1-3 MEKTIC/SKUGOR (7-6(4), 4-6, 2-6)

An important hold from Herbery/Murray otherwise this match probably would have been as good as over being a double break down in the fourth set.

*HERBERT/MURRAY 0-2 MEKTIC/SKUGOR (7-6(4), 4-6, 2-6)

A break to love and this match is really starting to get away from Herbert and Murray! Mektic and Skugor have been so solid since losing that opening set.

HERBERT/MURRAY 0-1 MEKTIC/SKUGOR* (7-6(4), 4-6, 2-6)

Oh that's frustrating. Herbert and Murray had a chance at 40-40, they seemed to be building momentum, but Mektic/Skugor hold again.

MEKTIC/SKUGOR TAKE THE THIRD SET 6-2!

This isn't looking too good for Herbert and Muray. They will have to go the distance if they are to make the third round. They find themselves 7-6 (4), 4-6, 2-6 down with Mektic/Skugor taking their FIFTH set point!

*HERBERT/MURRAY 2-4 MEKTIC/SKUGOR* (7-6(4), 4-6)

A very, very important hold from Herbert/Murray to keep them in this third set. They hold to love on the Herbert serve.

*HERBERT/MURRAY 1-3 MEKTIC/SKUGOR* (7-6(4), 4-6)

Crucial break in this third set and Mektic/Skugor have their noses ahead, at least in terms of breaks, for the first time in this match.

*HERBERT/MURRAY 1-1 MEKTIC/SKUGOR* (7-6(4), 4-6)

That was an important hold. For the third time in this match, Herbert found himself 0-30 on his serve. But four straight points sees him rescue things.

MEKTIC/SKUGOR TAKE THE SECOND SET 6-4!

Two errors from Herbert at 40-40 really cost the Frenchman and Murray there. First, there was an overhead into the net and then a poor pick up volley into the net immediately after that. We're level.

HERBERT/MURRAY 4-5 MEKTIC/SKUGOR* (7-6(4))

That's a hold to love from Mektic/Skugor who have done a good job of steadying themselves and keeping their level high after losing the first set.

*HERBERT/MURRAY 4-4 MEKTIC/SKUGOR (7-6(4))

Murray's serving has been strong so far this afternoon. At least his first serves have been good. Second serve is still a little loose for doubles.

*HERBERT/MURRAY 3-3 MEKTIC/SKUGOR (7-6(4))

There was danger for Herbert/Murray there. Mektic/Skugor had a break point, but Murray sees the game through at the net and on we go in this second set.

HERBERT/MURRAY 2-3 MEKTIC/SKUGOR* (7-6(4))

A missed opportunity for Herbert/Murray. They had two break points at 15-40, but some big serving got Mektic/Skugor through. This has been a grind of a match so far.

HERBERT/MURRAY 1-2 MEKTIC/SKUGOR* (7-6(4))

Still on serve in this second set. Murray is managing to get a number of returns on his racquet, but the serving form Skugor is pretty consistent.

*HERBERT/MURRAY 1-1 MEKTIC/SKUGOR (7-6(4))

Two strong holds to start the second set. I don't get the feeling that Mektic and Skugor are going to disappear too easily despite losing that opening set.

FIRST SET HERBERT/MURRAY!

Herbert/Murray take the first set in the tie break, 7-6 (4). They upped their intensity in the tie break and got the job done. Murray lets out a massive 'let's go!'

HERBERT/MURRAY 6-6 MEKTIC/SKUGOR*

And into the tie break we go. There was a lovely pick-up volley from Skugor in that game. Time to decide this opening set. Hold tight.

*HERBERT/MURRAY 6-5 MEKTIC/SKUGOR

Herbert/Murray will at least have a tie break in this opening set. Can they get the break to avoid that, though?

HERBERT/MURRAY 5-5 MEKTIC/SKUGOR*

And on we go. Murray shouted "shocking! " at himself after one point there. Frustration is starting to build as the breakthrough remains elusive.

*HERBERT/MURRAY 5-4 MEKTIC/SKUGOR

There was a third double fault of the match from Herbert there, but it didn't cost the Frenchman and Murray as they hold.

HERBERT/MURRAY 4-4 MEKTIC/SKUGOR*

Frustration for Herbert/Murray. They had a break point which would have seen them serving for the set had they taken it. But Skugor's serving gets them through.

*HERBERT/MURRAY 4-3 MEKTIC/SKUGOR

That was a bit of an escape. Mektic/Skugor had two break points in that game after some poor second serving from Murray, but they got out of trouble to hold.

HERBERT/MURRAY 3-3 MEKTIC/SKUGOR*

We're still waiting for the first breakthrough in this match. Herbert/Murray can't make an inroad in this game. Still on serve.

*HERBERT/MURRAY 3-2 MEKTIC/SKUGOR

That's a good hold for Herbert/Murray. The Frenchman started the game with two double faults, but won four straight points from 0-30.

HERBERT/MURRAY 2-2 MEKTIC/SKUGOR*

A monster game! That game lasted around 13 minutes and Herbert/Murray had a number of opportunities to break, but Mektic/Skugor grind it out to stay on serve.

*HERBERT/MURRAY 2-1 MEKTIC/SKUGOR

A very solid first hold of serve from the former Wimbledon champion. There were a couple aces in there as he held to love before the sit down.

HERBERT/MURRAY 1-1 MEKTIC/SKUGOR*

Herbert/Murray had a look at the Mektic serve at 30-30, but an overhead smash and then a Murray backhand into the net sees them hold serve.

*HERBERT/MURRAY 1-0 MEKTIC/SKUGOR

It's the Frenchman who serves first and closes out game point with an ace. Solid hold from Herbert/Murray to start the match. Good start.

Not long until play gets started on Court 2. The two pairings are warming up.

Good afternoon and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the men's doubles second round match between Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Andy Murray and Nikola Metic/Franko Skugor. Can Andy keep the winning run going? How far can he go in this tournament? The two pairings should be out on Court 2 shortly.