The current World No.1 became the first Australian woman to reach the fourth round of the tournament since 2010 as she made light work of Dart, ranked over 100 places below her at 112.

Dart lost her first two service games in the first set to give Barty a 4-0 advantage before she was able to hold serve, with the same fate playing out in the second set.

Despite Barty's comfortable win, Dart leaves the tournament having achieved consecutive wins at tour level for the first time.

Speaking after the match, Barty said of her opponent: "Harriet is going to have a fantastic career. I know she will play out on Centre Court again soon."

Barty will play Alison Riske in the fourth round.