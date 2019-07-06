Williams started well but then squandered three break points in the second game, with Goerges hanging on until the sixth game of the first set before the American eventually broke her serve.

Watch highlights from Wimbledon each evening on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Having taken control of the first set, Williams, seeded 11th in the tournament, eventually won 6-3 in just 31 minutes.

The pair remained level until the fifth game of the second set, when having defended three break points Williams was able to get the better of her opponent at the fourth time of asking, thanks to a misfired shot by the German.

Goerges managed to stop the rot from spreading but was unable to find a breakthrough and Williams served out the second set to win 6-4 and progress to the next round.

Later on Saturday, Williams is expected to begin her hotly anticipated mixed-doubles campaign alongside Brit Andy Murray. She will face Carla Suarez Navaro in the fourth round.