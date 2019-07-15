World number one Djokovic outlasted Roger Federer to claim a fifth Wimbledon title in the longest singles final in the tournament's 133-year history on Sunday, leaving him four slams behind the Swiss and two adrift of Rafa Nadal.

"Federer is the greatest of all-time here and has the right to get that love, but on the other side you have to respect a four-time champion a little bit more," Becker, who coached Djokovic from 2013-2016, told the BBC.

"I hope next year, if they played again, it would be more even. He came into the party that was the Roger and Rafa party and he became the party pooper.

"Now, after 16 majors, people have got to wake up to the greatness of Novak Djokovic."

Becker, a three-time winner at SW19, added: "Novak is not quite happy yet. He's one of the greatest of all of time but he wants to be the greatest of all time

"Honestly I think he can overtake them, but I wouldn't like to say that for sure. The race is on."

Becker, who won six Grand Slam singles titles including three at Wimbledon, expected the 'Big Three' to continue to dominate men's tennis.

"This endless talk of who will be the most successful will continue as long as all three of them are playing," the 51-year-old added.

"I don't see the end of the road for any of the three. All of them will win more Grand Slams."