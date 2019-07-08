Nadal was the first to book his spot in the last eight, seeing off Joao Sousa 6-2 6-2 6-2 on Centre Court, with Djokovic going on the dismiss Ugo Humbert 6-3 6-2 6-3 on Court One.

Federer followed suit with a 6-1 6-2 6-2 victory over Matteo Berrettini on Centre, meaning the top three seeds dropped just 19 games between them, while only Federer faced even a break point.

The trio have 53 Grand Slams between them – Federer 20, Nadal 18, Djokovic 15 – and as they lead the charge going into Wednesday's quarters at Wimbledon, McEnroe admitted they eclipse any other men’s player he has either watched or faced.

“Nadal looked incredible, Federer very close behind, Djokovic very good but slightly behind those guys,” McEnroe, who won seven Grand Slam singles titles, told the BBC when talking about the trio’s Wimbledon form.

“These guys, we happen to be at an amazing time in our history. They’re the three greatest players to me. I love and idolise Rod Laver, played Pete Sampras and Boris Becker. They’re the greatest players that ever lived, and they love to play and compete. That’s what separates them.”

On their age-defying fitness, McEnroe added: “Number one, there is understanding how to recover, they have teams now and we didn’t have six or eight people around us checking every last detail of your physical and mental [health], and what you needed to do to prepare.”

Nine of the 16 players in the men’s singles were aged over 30 for the first time in the Open era, with five going on to reach the last eight.

At 28, David Goffin is the youngest quarter-finalist, and after a tournament which has seen early exits for ‘NextGen’ hopefuls such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Frances Tiafoe, Denis Shapovalov and Alexander Zverev, McEnroe said the younger generation are not up to scratch.

Age of men’s quarter-finalists

Roger Federer – 37

Rafael Nadal – 33

Novak Djokovic – 32

Roberto Bautista Agut – 31

Sam Querrey – 31

Kei Nishikori – 29

Guido Pella – 29

David Goffin – 28

“The younger players are not as good. I don’t know if they don’t believe, I know it’s quicker, but you’d think the young guys could recover quicker. Berrettini looked as if he was 50 out there today,” McEnroe added.

Video - 'She's going to be world number one' - McEnroe backs Gauff 02:01

“We’ve got to look at who has the best chance of beating these guys, and to me it would be Querrey, even though Nadal is playing amazing.

“Pella, Bautista Agut, Goffin. I mean I respect these guys but can you see these guys beating Djokovic? I don’t see that.”