Nadal’s placing as third seed means he could come up against world number one and reigning champion Djokovic in the semi-finals once more, having lost a five-set epic to the Serbian at that stage 12 months ago.

Last year's losing finalist Kevin Anderson, currently ranked eight in the world, is the fourth seed ahead of Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev.

On Tuesday, Nadal raised his frustrations with Wimbledon’s seeding system, as it is the only Grand Slam which does not follow the ATP and WTA rankings, with the tournament also factoring in grass-court performances.

Nadal beat Federer at Roland-GarrosGetty Images

“I don’t think it is a good thing that Wimbledon is the only one with its own seeding formula,” he told Spanish TV station Vamos.

“Wimbledon is the only tournament of the year that doesn’t follow the rankings.

“It’s their choice – either way, being second or third seed, I have to play at the best level to aspire to the things I aspire to.

“It is better to be second than third, but if they consider that I have to be third I will accept.”

Nadal’s run to the semi-finals last year was his best showing at Wimbledon since he reached the final there in 2011, with the 32-year-old going on to suffer two second-round and two fourth-round exits as well as a shock first-round loss to world number 135 Steve Darcis in 2013.

Top seed Djokovic acknowledged Nadal’s gripes with the seeding system, adding: "It’s their rules and you have to respect it although it’s a little bit surprising to be honest.

“Roger is the greatest of all time and has won the most Wimbledon titles of any player in history and if any player deserves it it’s him. But at the same time it’s Nadal that he is taking over (from as) the second seed so it’s surprising to be honest.”

Wimbledon top-16 seedsEurosport

Meanwhile, the women’s seedings have followed the WTA rankings, with newly-crowned world number one and French Open champion Ashleigh Barty the top seed ahead of Naomi Osaka.

Serena Wiliams is seeded 11th, Briton Johanna Konta 19th, while an injury to world number 25 Bianca Andreescu means Lesia Tsurenko takes her place as the No 32 seed.

Last year, seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena was ranked 183rd when placed as 25th seed at Wimbledon following her return to the Tour following the birth of her first child.