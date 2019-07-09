Williams, who faces fellow American Alison Riske in the quarter-finals on Tuesday as she looks to win her 24th Grand Slam title, has yet to comment on the fine.

Fabio Fognini of Italy reacts in his Men's Singles first round match against Frances Tiafoe of The United States during Day two of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2019 in London, England.Getty Images

Fabio Fognini was also fined £2,396 ($3,000) for unsportsmanlike conduct after a rant during his third round defeat to Tennys Sandgren.

The Italian had said he hoped a "bomb" would explode at the All England Club.

Nick Kyrgios in Wimbledon 2019Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios was fined £6,347 ($8,000) in total from separate unsportsmanlike incidents in his first and second rounds.

The fiery Australian lost to Rafa Nadal in the second round.