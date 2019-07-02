The pair - who have until Wednesday morning to make a final decision - mooted the idea of teaming up in the doubles during their pre-tournament press conferences as Murray sought a partner for the mixed.

Murray is in men’s doubles action with Pierre-Hugues Herbert as he continues his comeback from hip resurfacing surgery in January.

And after Williams beat Giulia Gatto-Monticone in the first-round singles on Tuesday, she toyed with reporters about the possibility of answering Murray’s call.

"I am just going to see how I feel today. I don't know, I am still in the singles mode, figuring that out,” she said.

" We'll see. I could use extra matches, though, so could be something. If you guys really want it, then maybe I'll do it. Yeah? All right, done, just for you guys. Don't forget." "

On Murray, she added: "We're a lot alike on the court, I've always liked that about him. His work ethic is just honestly off the charts. That's something I've always respected about him. His fitness, everything.

"To do what he's done in an era where there's so many other great male tennis players, so much competition, to rise above it, not many people have done it. He's actually one of the few.

"There's so many things to be admired. Above all, he really stands out, he really speaks up about women's issues no matter what. You can tell he has a really strong woman in his life. I think above all that is just fantastic."