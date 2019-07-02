Getty Images
Serena made to work for opening win at Wimbledon
Serena Williams was made to work hard for her opening victory at Wimbledon 2019 as she battled past Giulia Gatto-Monticone 6-2 7-5 on Centre Court.
The American had been cruising as she established a 5-0 lead inside 25 minutes, but she stuttered with Gatto-Monticone able to claw back two games.
It was encouraging for the Italian with a dreaded bagel looming, and she was able to belatedly establish herself in the match.
Williams carried on her serene progress into the second set, but again faltered to let her opponent back in and break for 5-5.
The 11th seed again recovered, though, and broke serve again to clinch victory in an hour and 20 minutes.
The seven-time champion will next take on Kaja Juvan of Slovenia in the second round.
