Fans looked bemused as the 26-year-old world number 96 lost Tuesday's match 6-2 6-1 6-4 in 58 minutes, a performance described as "appalling" and "embarrassing" on social media.

"It is the opinion of the referee that the performance of Bernard Tomic in his first round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not meet the required professional standards, and therefore he has been fined the maximum amount of 45,000 pounds which will be deducted from prize money," organisers said in a statement.

First-round losers at Wimbledon receive £45,000.