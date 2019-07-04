Getty Images
Triumphant Murray and Herbert through to second round in doubles
Andy Murray and Pierre-Hughes Herbert defeated Marius Copil and Ugo Humbert 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-0 in their first round doubles match at Wimbledon.
Murray and Herbert had to battle back after losing the first set 6-4.
However, they secured three consecutive sets with a confident 6-1, 6-4 6-0 comeback.
The match is Murray's first with his new doubles partner as he makes his return from surgery, and plays mixed doubles with Serena Williams tomorrow.
More details to follow
