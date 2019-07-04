Murray and Herbert had to battle back after losing the first set 6-4.

Watch highlights from Wimbledone every evening on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

However, they secured three consecutive sets with a confident 6-1, 6-4 6-0 comeback.

The match is Murray's first with his new doubles partner as he makes his return from surgery, and plays mixed doubles with Serena Williams tomorrow.

More details to follow