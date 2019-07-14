We should be in for a classic as Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will compete to add to their list of honours in the men's final on Sunday, with coverage getting underway at 1.45pm on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player.

Djokovic is chasing a 16th Grand Slam title, while Federer is targeting an unprecedented 21st.

Simona Halep cruised past Serena Williams on Saturday to win the women's title, stalling the American's bid to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam tournament wins.