The eighth-seeded Japanese player battled for two 6-4 set wins before cruising to 6-0 in the third.

However, there was British success then Dan Evans triumphed over Georgian Nikooz Basilashvili 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-2).

Elsewhere, Steve Johnson pulled off an upset when he needed five sets to defeat 25th seed, Australian Alex de Minaur 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 3-6 6-3.

Fellow American Sam Querrey needed just three sets in his 6-3 6-2 6-3 victory over Russian player Andrey Rublev.

Men’s Singles Second Round Results Thursday

Barty (AUS) (1) beat A. Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-1, 6-3

K. Nishikori (JAP) (8) beat C. Norrie (GBR) 6-4 6-4 6-0

S. Querrey (USA) beat A. Rublev (RUS) 6-3 6-2 6-3

L. Dere (SRB) beat J. Millman (AUS) (31) 6-3 6-2 6-1

J. Struff (GER) (33) beat T. Fritz (USA) 6-4 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-2)

S. Johnson (USA) beat A. De Minaur (AUS) 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 3-6 6-3

D. Evans (GBR) beat N. Basiashvili (GEO) (18) 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-2)