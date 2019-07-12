Le Buzz

Djokovic stormed to a 6-2 4-6 6-3 victory over Bautista Agut and the highlight of the match was an incredible rally.

With Djokovic looking to wrap up the third set, the duo locked into a magnificent back-and-forth exchange which the Serb finished off with a backhand winner down the line.

Impressively, the pair played out the longest rally recorded in Wimbledon history since stats tracking began at the grand slam back in 2005.

Unfortunately the rally is still some way off the longest ever. A Guinness World Record of over 14 hours and 31 minutes to tally 25,944 total strokes is held by identical twin brothers Ettore and Angelo Rossetti.