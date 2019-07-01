The Swiss goes in search of a ninth Wimbledon title and he takes on South Africa's Lloyd George Harris on Centre Court, while third seed Nadal meets Japan's Yuichi Sugita on Court One.

Centre Court also welcomes Serena Williams for the first time this year as she meets Giulia Gatto-Monticone after the conclusion of Federer's match.

There are plenty of Brits in action on day two as Johanna Konta faces Romania's Ana Bogdan, while Jay Clarke, Katie Swann, Harriet Dart, Cameron Norrie, James Ward, Paul Jubb and Dan Evans all look to reach round two.

Video - 60 Second Pro: Federer reveals the secrets of the slice backhand 00:58

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

Order of play on the main showcourts on the second day of Wimbledon on Tuesday (play begins at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding)

Lloyd Harris (South Africa) vs 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

5-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v Sam Querrey (US)

11-Serena Williams (U.S.) v Giulia Gatto-Monticone (Italy)

Ana Bogdan (Romania) v 19-Johanna Konta (Britain)

Yuichi Sugita (Japan) v 3-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

Video - Thiem on meeting Barcelona stars and favourite travel spot 01:49

MATCH OF THE DAY

Dominic Thiem faces Sam Querrey on TuesdayGetty Images

Dominic Thiem (AUT) v Sam Querrey (USA)

Day One was a day of surprises, but those heading for SW19 on Tuesday should be in for a treat when fifth-seed Dominic Thiem faces Sam Querrey on Court Two.

Thiem faces an awkward opening-round encounter against someone who is playing well on grass right now - a surface on which the Austrian is vulnerable to an upset.

Former Wimbledon semi-finalsit Querrey is capable of producing his best tennis on faster surfaces - and having reached the final of Eastbourne, this one might just go to five sets.

Video - Thiem: I'm not a title contender at Wimbledon 01:30

POTENTIAL UPSET OF THE DAY

Marin Cilic will have to be on his guard against Adrian MannarinoGetty Images

(13) Marin Cilic (Cro) v Adrian Mannarino (Fra)

It's fair to say that Marin Cilic is not in the best run of form - and his defeat to Diego Schwartzman at Queen's indicates the 13th seed may struggle to reach round two against the dangerous Adrian Mannarino.

The Frenchman heads to Wimbledon with a couple of scalps under his belt having beaten David Goffin and Borna Coric in winning the Libema Open in the Netherlands - but overcoming the 2017 runner-up would represent an upset.

Cilic was beaten by Guido Pella in the second round 12 months ago, while the pair have one win each from their previous two meetings - but Mannarino has previous of going to five sets on three of his last eight matches at Wimbledon.

The Croatian is no stranger to a marathon himself - and he may just take that now if it means securing his progress.

CENTRE COURT

Tatjana Maria (Germany) v 5-Angelique Kerber (Germany)

Lloyd Harris (South Africa) vs 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

11-Serena Williams (US) v Giulia Gatto-Monticone (Italy)

COURT ONE

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Zheng Saisai (China)

Ana Bogdan (Romania) v 19-Johanna Konta (Britain)

Yuichi Sugita (Japan) v 3-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

COURT TWO (1100 GMT)

9-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland)

5-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v Sam Querrey (US)

Maria Sharapova (Russia) v Pauline Parmentier (France)

Casper Ruud (Norway) v 9-John Isner (US)

COURT THREE (1100 GMT)

Nick Kyrgios (Aus) v Jordan Thompson (Aus)

Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) v (26) Garbine Muguruza (Spa)

Ons Jabeur (Tun) v (6) Petra Kvitova (Cze)

(13) Marin Cilic (Cro) v Adrian Mannarino (Fra)

COURT FOUR (1100 GMT)

Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus) v Katerina Siniakova (Cze)

(20) Gilles Simon (Fra) v Salvatore Caruso (Ita)

(33) Jan-Lennard Struff (Ger) v Radu Albot (Mol)

COURT FIVE (1100 GMT)

Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Cze) v (32) Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr)

Kateryna Kozlova (Ukr) v Lauren Davis (USA)

Dominik Koepfer (Ger) v Filip Krajinovic (Ser)

Pablo Andujar (Spa) v Mikhail Kukushkin (Kaz)

COURT SIX (1100 GMT)

Svetlana Kuznetsova (Rus) v Alison Van Uytvanck (Bel)

Magda Linette (Pol) v Anna Kalinskaya (Rus)

Yasutaka Uchiyama (Jpn) v Tennys Sandgren (USA)

Guido Andreozzi (Arg) v (31) Laslo Djere (Ser)

COURT SEVEN (1100 GMT)

Steve Johnson (USA) v Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spa)

Yafan Wang (Chn) v Tereza Martincova (Cze)

Lesley Kerkhove (Ned) v Ivana Jorovic (Ser)

Hugo Dellien (Bol) v John Millman (Aus)

COURT EIGHT (1100 GMT)

(21) Elise Mertens (Bel) v Fiona Ferro (Fra)

Brayden Schnur (Can) v Marcos Baghdatis (Cyp)

Jay Clarke (Gbr) v Noah Rubin (USA)

Anastasia Rodionova (Aus) v Taylor Townsend (USA)

COURT NINE (1100 GMT)

Stefanie Voegele (Swi) v Kaia Kanepi (Est)

Christian Garin (Chi) v Andrey Rublev (Rus)

Kaja Juvan (Slo) v Kristyna Pliskova (Cze)

Marton Fucsovics (Hun) v Dennis Novak (Aut)

COURT 10 (1100 GMT)

Vera Lapko (Blr) v (15) Qiang Wang (Chn)

(17) Matteo Berrettini (Ita) v Aljaz Bedene (Slo)

Paula Badosa Gibert (Spa) v Varvara Flink (Rus)

Alexander Bublik (Kaz) v Gregoire Barrere (Fra)

COURT 12 (1100 GMT)

(8) Kei Nishikori (Jpn) v Thiago Moura Monteiro (Bra)

Laura Siegemund (Ger) v Katie Swan (Gbr)

Bernard Tomic (Aus) v Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (Fra)

(4) Kiki Bertens (Ned) v Mandy Minella (Lux)

COURT 14 (1100 GMT)

Harriet Dart (Gbr) v Christina McHale (USA)

Tamara Zidansek (Slo) v Eugenie Bouchard (Can)

(29) Denis Shapovalov (Can) v Ricardas Berankis (Lit)

(27) Lucas Pouille (Fra) v Richard Gasquet (Fra)

COURT 15 (1100 GMT)

Marco Cecchinato (Ita) v (25) Alex De Minaur (Aus)

Vitalia Diatchenko (Rus) v Kristina Mladenovic (Fra)

Matthew Ebden (Aus) v (24) Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (Arg)

(22) Donna Vekic (Cro) v Alison Riske (USA)

COURT 16 (1100 GMT)

Andrea Petkovic (Ger) v Monica Niculescu (Rom)

Denis Istomin (Uzb) v Cameron Norrie (Gbr)

Taylor Harry Fritz (USA) v Tomas Berdych (Cze)

COURT 17 (1100 GMT)

James Ward (Gbr) v (18) Nikoloz Basilashvili (Geo)

(25) Amanda Anisimova (USA) v Sorana Cirstea (Rom)

Elena Gabriela Ruse (Rom) v (18) Julia Goerges (Ger)

Joao Sousa (Por) v Paul Jubb (Gbr)

COURT 18 (1100 GMT)

Federico Delbonis (Arg) v Daniel Evans (Gbr)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) v (13) Belinda Bencic (Swi)

(30) Carla Suarez Navarro (Spa) v Samantha Stosur (Aus)

Frances Tiafoe (USA) v (12) Fabio Fognini (Ita)