Wolrd number one Djokovic is last on Centre Court against Denis Kudla, who won his first match at Wimbledon on Monday since 2015, when he reached the fourth round.

Pliskova is first up, and the third seed must navigate her way past Monica Puig as she continues her battle for a maiden Grand Slam title.

British No 1 Edmund faces Fernando Verdasco in the middle match on Centre, while fellow Briton Heather Watson is out on Court One against 20th seed Anett Kontaveit.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Cori Gauff is up against Magdalena Rybarikova on Court 2 after stunning Venus Williams in the opening round.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

Order of play on the main showcourts on the third day of Wimbledon on Tuesday (play begins at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding)

(1) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Denis Kudla (U.S.)

(30) Kyle Edmund (Britain) v Fernando Verdasco (Spain)

Heather Watson (Britain) v (20) Anett Kontaveit (Estonia)

Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) v (3) Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

(7) Simona Halep (Romania) v Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania)

Cori Gauff (U.S.) v Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia)

MATCH OF THE DAY

(30) Kyle Edmund (Britain) v Fernando Verdasco (Spain)

The prospect of a Briton facing Fernando Verdasco on Centre Court takes us back to Andy Murray's classic five-set thriller against the Spaniard six years ago, but Kyle Edmund will be eager to avoid a repeat marathon affair.

Edmund impressed in his 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over Jaume Munar in the opening round, and the 30th seed will be wary of his veteran opponent, with the 35-year-old - a quarter-finalist six years ago and once the world number seven - beating Kamil Majchrzak by the same scoreline on Monday.

POTENTIAL UPSET OF THE DAY

(7) Simona Halep (Romania) v Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania)

As the video below shows, Simona Halep is worried about the strapping she received on her ankle in her opening-round win against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, and the former world number one will be pushed to the limit against Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Buzarnescu is currently ranked 50th in the world, and having not faced Halep for 11 years - Halep last winning on clay in 2008 - she will have nothing to fear against her compatriot.

CENTRE COURT

Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) v (3) Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

(30) Kyle Edmund (Britain) v Fernando Verdasco (Spain)

(1) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Denis Kudla (U.S.)

COURT ONE

Heather Watson (Britain) v (20) Anett Kontaveit (Estonia)

(10) Karen Khachanov (Russia) v Feliciano Lopez (Spain)

(14) Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) v Veronika Kudermetova (Russia)

COURT TWO (1000 GMT)

(22) Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v Reilly Opelka (U.S.)

(7) Simona Halep (Romania) v Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania)

(4) Kevin Anderson (South Africa) v Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia)

Cori Gauff (U.S.) v Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia)

COURT THREE (1100 BST)

Elina Svitolina (UKR) [8] v Margarita Gasparyan (RUS)

Robin Haase (NED) v Milos Raonic (CAN) [15]

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [19] v Corentin Moutet (FRA)

Madison Keys (USA) [17] v Polona Hercog (SLO)

COURT 12 (1100 BST)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)

Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [11] v Alexei Popyrin (AUS)

Andreas Seppi (ITA) v Guido Pella (ARG) [26]

NOT BEFORE 18.00

Danielle Collins (USA) v Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) [12]

COURT 14 (1100 BST)

Marie Bouzkova (CZE) v Maria Sakkari (GRE) [31]

Ivo Karlovic (CRO) v Thomas Fabbiano (ITA)

Marcel Granollers (ESP) v Ugo Humbert (FRA)

COURT 15 (1100 BST)

Benoit Paire (FRA) [28] vs Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

Viktorija Golubic (SUI) vs Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)

COURT 16 (1100 BST)

Pablo Cuevas (URU) v Jiri Vesely (CZE)

Steve Darcis (BEL) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) [23]

Yanina Wickmayer (BEL) v Shuai Zhang (CHN)

NOT BEFORE 18.00

Petra Martic (CRO) [24] v Anastasia Potapova (RUS)

COURT 17 (1100 BST)

Madison Brengle (USA) v Karolina Muchova (CZE)

Leonardo Mayer (ARG) v Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

COURT 18 (1100 BST)

Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) [28] v Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)

Jeremy Chardy (FRA) v David Goffin (BEL) [21]

Sofia Kenin (USA) [27] v Dayana Yastremska (UKR)