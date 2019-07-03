Nadal famously lost to a teenage Kyrgios at SW19 back in 2014 and their rivalry has been extended over recent months, with the two engaging in a war of words of sort in recent months following an acrimonious clash between the two at Acapulco earlier this year.

They play last on Centre Court, with Kei Nishikori and Cameron Norrie opening proceedings, followed by Johanna Konta's clash with Katerina Siniakova.second.

That pushes Roger Federer on to No.1 Court for the first time this year as he faces Jay Clarke. Petra Kvitova and Kristina Mladenovic are first up, with Serena Williams and Kaja Juvan last.

THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

Order of play on the main showcourts on the third day of Wimbledon on Wednesday (play begins at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding)

MATCH OF THE DAY

Andy Murray/Pierre Hugues Herbert v Marius Copil/Ugo Humbert

Emotions will inevitably high when Andy Murray makes his return to Wimbledon. The last two years have been tumultuous for the Brit, who appeared to have been robbed of his tennis career just when he had reached the pinnacle of his singles career at the back end of 2016. It would take a heart of stone to claim that they were not moved by his doubles win at Queen's Club alongside Feliciano Lopez last month and there will not be a single person in SW19 not behind him when he kicks off his campaign at Wimbledon.

POTENTIAL UPSET OF THE DAY

Nick Kyrgios v Rafael Nadal

There are several undeniable truths about Nick Kyrgios. He is an entertainer with an incredible talent, a brilliant server and a player with a skill set suited to the grass. He is also a livewire. The list of controversies is endless but so is the list of big-name scalps. His rivalry with Nadal is particularly intense and despite the World No.2's semi-final run at Wimbledon last year, he also has a long history of early exits - 2018 was the only time since 2011 that he had made it past the fourth round. There are scores to settle tomorrow on Centre Court and this will be essential viewing.

CENTRE COURT

[8] Kei Nishikori v Cameron Norrie

Katerina Siniakova v [19] Johanna Konta

Nick Kyrgios v [3] Rafa Nadal

COURT ONE

Kristina Mladenovic v [6] Petra Kvitova

Jay Clarke (Britain) v [2] Roger Federer

[11] Serena Williams (U.S.) v Kaja Juvan

COURT TWO (1000 GMT)

[1] Ash Barty v Alison Van Uytvanck

Dan Evans v [18] Nikoloz Basilashvili

Lauren Davis (US) v [5] Angelique Kerber

[17] Matteo Berrettini v Marcos Baghdatis