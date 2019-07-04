Wimbledon order of play - Day 5: Djokovic and Halep in action

Novak Djokovic will take on the unfancied Hubet Hurkacz as he looks to progress into the fourth round as he attempts to win a second consecutive Wimbledon for the second time in his career.

Fourth seed Kevin Anderson faces a tough draw against Guido Pella on Centre Court.

On Court One, before Djokovic's clash, Hseih Su-Wei against Karolina Pliskova is the pick of the women's matches.

FRIDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

Order of play on the main showcourts on the third day of Wimbledon on Friday (play begins at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding)

MATCH OF THE DAY

(4) Kevin Anderson v (26) Guido Pella

Ranked eighth in the world, Kevin Anderson is seeded fourth at Wimbledon and the 33-year-old will want to go one better than he did last year, when he was a losing finalist against Novak Djokovic. His opponent is 29-year-old Guido Pella, whose best performance at Wimbeldon also came in last year's tournament, when he was knocked out in the third round.

POTENTIAL UPSET OF THE DAY

(7) Simona Halep v Victoria Azarenka

Simona Halep has been the best ranked women's player in tennis before, and there is a chance that she will make it back to the top of the leaderboard before the end of her career. Seeded seventh, she should in theory reach the quarter-finals, at least, but against an experienced player like Azarenka - and Halep's occasional freezes - this could easily be her last appearance of the tournament.

CENTRE COURT

(4) Kevin Anderson v (26) Guido Pella

(7) Simona Halep v Victoria Azarenka

Polona Hercog v Cori Gauff

COURT ONE

(28) Hsieh Su-Wei v (3) Karolina Pliskova

(1) Novak Djokovic v Hubert Hurkacz

(19) Felix Auger-Aliassime v Ugo Humbert

COURT TWO (1000)

(14) Caroline Wozniacki v Shuai Zhang

(10) Karen Khachanov v (23) Roberto Bautista Agut

(11) Daniil Medvedev v (21) David Goffin