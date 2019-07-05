Wimbledon order of play - Day 6: Federer, Nadal and Barty in action

Johanna Konta heads the home favourites looking to make the second week at SW19, with the 19th seed facing American Sloane Stephens, whom she beat en route to the French Open semi-finals last month.

Compatriot Harriet Dart meets top seed Ashleigh Barty on Centre Court, while Dan Evans is bidding to reach the fourth round for the first time against Joao Sousa.

SATURDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

Order of play on the main showcourts on the sixth day of Wimbledon on Saturday.

MATCH OF THE DAY

Everyone loves Jo Wilfried. OK, so he’ll never actually win a Grand Slam (barring a miracle), but that doesn’t mean he won’t put on a show for the Centre Court crowd. Grass remains his strongest surface and he should give Nadal a stern examination before his inevitable defeat.

POTENTIAL UPSET OF THE DAY

Two reasons Serena could lose here: a) she’s lacking match sharpness, b) she may decide to focus solely on winning the mixed doubles with Andy Murray…

ORDER OF PLAY

(play begins at 1300 BST unless stated)

Centre Court

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Harriet Dart (Britain)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) v 3-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

27-Lucas Pouille (France) v 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

Court One

11-Serena Williams (U.S.) v 18-Julia Goerges (Germany)

9-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v 19-Johanna Konta (Britain)

Joao Sousa (Portugal) v Dan Evans (Britain)

Court Two (10:00)