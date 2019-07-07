Wimbledon order of play - Day 7: Gauff faces Halep test as Federer and Nadal target quarter-finals

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are all looking to make the last eight for a second straight year in the men's draw, and home hopes ride on Johanna Konta in women's singles as she faces Petra Kvitova on Centre.

Serena Williams kicks off action on No.1 Court as she continues her quest for a 24th Grand Slam, while Ashleigh Barty is on Court No.2 as she looks how to back up her French Open title with a second major.

MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

Joao Sousa v Rafael Nadal [3]

[19] Johanna Konta v Petra Kvitova [6]

[17] Matteo Berrettini v Roger Federer [2]

[11] Serena Williams v Carla Suarez Navarro [30]

[7] Simona Halep v Cori Gauff

[1] Novak Djokovic v Ugo Humbert

MATCH OF THE DAY

[7] Simona Halep v Cori Gauff

This is the story of the tournament, undoubtedly. Cori 'Coco' Gauff has shocked the world by reaching the second week at her first-ever Grand Slam, beating Venus Williams, Magdalena Rybarikova and Polona Hercog on the way. Roger Federer and Serena Williams, with their 43 major titles between them, are in awe of her. But can she back it up against a player currently at the top of the game? Simona Halep may be most at home on the clay but she provides a test the likes of which she is yet to face.

POTENTIAL UPSET OF THE DAY

[19] Johanna Konta v Petra Kvitova [6]

While Johanna Konta is sure to be backed by a partisan home crowd and has a good run of form behind her, she still approaches her match with Petra Kvitova as an underdog. Kvitova is a two-time Wimbledon champion and a genuine grass court specialist but has been rather short of matches recently. While she is yet to drop a set at Wimbledon, she is also yet to face a real test and Konta, who has already knocked out a top-10 seed at Wimbledon, will be ready to provide her with one.

ORDER OF PLAY

(play begins at 1300 BST unless stated)

Centre Court

Joao Sousa (Portugal) v [3] Rafael Nadal (Spain)

[19] Johanna Konta (Britain) v [6] Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

[17] Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v [2] Roger Federer (Switzerland)

Court One

[11] Serena Williams (U.S.) v [30] Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain)

[7] Simona Halep (Romania) v Cori Gauff (U.S.)

[1] Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Ugo Humbert (France)

Court Two (1000)