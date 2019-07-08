Williams faces fellow American Alison Riske first up on Centre Court, and the winner of that match will face a semi-final showdown either Barbora Strycova or Konta, who is looking to reach the last four for a second-straight Grand Slam.

Out on Court One, seventh seed Simona Halep faces Zhang Shuai before eighth seed Elina Svitolina takes on Karolina Muchova.

MATCH OF THE DAY

Your reward for toppling the world number one, Alison Riske? Why, Serena Williams of course.

A day after ousting favourite Ashleigh Barty, Riske must now overcome the 23-time singles Grand Slam champion as she bids to continue her finest showing at a major.

Williams, meanwhile, was at her supreme best to beat Carla Suarez Navarro, and she will be out for two wins on Tuesday as she also pairs up with Andy Murray in the mixed doubles later on.

POTENTIAL UPSET OF THE DAY

After knocking out fellow Czech and third seed Karolina Pliskova, Karolina Muchova willl fancy her chances against Elina Svitolina, who reached the quarter-finals here for the first time when beating Petra Martic in straight sets.

Svitolina has faced Muchova just once, earlier this year at Doha and winning 6-4 6-2, and she will look to draw on that victory as she targets a first-ever Grand Slam semi-final.

