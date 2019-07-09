Number one seed Djokovic is first up on Centre Court as he faces David Goffin of Belgium.

Federer follows them as he faces arguably the toughest assignment as he is up against Kei Nishikori.

Nadal is the second match on Court One up against Sam Querrey.

WEDNESDAY'S QUARTER-FINALS

Order of play on the main showcourtson Wednesday at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic (1) [Serbia] v David Goffin (21) [Belgium]

Kei Nishikori (8) [Japan] v Roger Federer (2) [Switzerland]

Guido Pella (26) [Argentina] v Roberto Bautista Agut (23) [Spain]

Sam Querrey [USA] v Rafael Nadal (3) [Spain]

MATCH OF THE DAY

Kei Nishikori (8) [Japan] v Roger Federer (2) [Switzerland]

This could be an absolute blockbuster. With all the hype surrounding the return of Andy Murray to Wimbledon Nishikori has been quietly slipping under the radar.

He's dropped just one set thus far and whilst he hasn't massively been tested it is encouraging that he is dominating his opponents in the way you would expect for a player of his talent.

In the battle of Uniqlo Federer will represent a far tougher test for Nishikori as he is really beginning to find his rhythm but with two very elegant players on show it's going to be one for the neutrals.

POTENTIAL UPSET OF THE DAY

Sam Querrey [USA] v Rafael Nadal (3) [Spain]

Querrey may not be seeded but make no mistake about it this is going to be an extremely tricky encounter for Nadal.

The American loves playing on grass and he has already taken out the man Nadal beat in the final of the French Open, Dominic Thiem.

He takes this surface seriously and whilst Nadal has produced some comprehensive victories over him in the past Querrey has wins of his own as well.

ORDER OF PLAY

(play begins at 1300 BST unless stated)

CENTRE COURT

Novak Djokovic (1) [Serbia] v David Goffin (21) [Belgium]

Kei Nishikori (8) [Japan] v Roger Federer (2) [Switzerland]

COURT ONE