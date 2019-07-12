Serena Williams takes on Simona Halep on Saturday with coverage getting underway at 1.45pm on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player.

Serena is looking to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam tournament wins. But standing in her way is Halep with the Romanian pursuing her second major in her debut appearance in the Wimbledon final.

On Sunday it is the turn of the men and we should be in for a classic as two of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will compete to add to their list of honours.

Coverage of the men's final also starts at 1.45pm on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player.