The latest news and buzz around British tennis star Andy Murray as he embarks upon his latest injury comeback and eyes success at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Murray has his sights set on another Wimbledon trophy in particular after a challenging two years with surgeries, nagging injuries and persistent setbacks.

The 33-year-old has not given up the hope of claiming another Grand Slam title, with three to his name so far - plus two Olympic gold medals - in his legendary career.

In advance of the summer's Slams, check back in with us here regularly to catch up with the Brit's latest news and updates as he attempts his latest comeback.

- - -

'Just give me a break!'

He had travelled to Miami for the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, only to withdraw less than 48 hours before his scheduled first-round match against Lloyd Harris due to a groin injury.

"This one again is a tough one just because I don’t know what happened,” he told The Times

"I was pumped to come and have the opportunity to play here. I felt good and travelled over, practised, had no issues and then this happened. It is obviously very frustrating and a bit demoralising. It’s gutting.

"I’ll just need to see what the results come back with and then speak with my team and try and come up with a plan. I really just want to be on the court competing. I can’t be bothered doing another eight or 10 weeks of rehab.

The reason I am doing all of that stuff is to get back on the court and compete. It’s hard work and now I am finding it harder to get motivated to do all the rehab and everything if I’m not going to be able to compete in the biggest events. That is why this one was like, ‘F***ing hell, just give me a break for this one event so that I can compete against these guys at a big tournament and see what I am still able to do.’

- - -

'I do genuinely believe it's possible'

"I know that I’m still capable of playing at the highest level,” Murray said in an interview with Prime Video. "Before Australia, like in December I was chatting to my team about the Aussie Open. I was like: ‘I really feel like I can still go deep in that tournament’.

"I was starting to believe it, visualise it and stuff – which hadn’t been the case last year or anything.

"So, my expectation is to go and do well in these events. Winning it [Miami Open] right now is probably a bit ambitious, but I do feel like I can compete with the top, top players in the world.

"Hopefully in a few months time if I’m able to remain on the court and healthy, with more matches and stuff, it’ll start to happen more regularly.

I want to be on the courts at Wimbledon and feeling like I have a chance of winning the event. I’m aware that would be extremely tough, but I do genuinely believe it’s possible. I need weeks and months of training and practising and matches and good health. But I do feel like it’s possible.

- - -

'I want to play the sport I love'

"It's a city I love, and I've spent a lot of time here over the last 15 years, I feel comfortable," Murray told People magazine about returning to Miami, before his latest injury struck.

"But over the next few months, I want to play matches - especially against the top players - work on my game and climb the rankings. I want to get back playing a sport I love.

"The last few years has been really hard. After the operation, there were no guarantees I would play again, but I've been working very hard on my conditioning and over the last few months I've felt the best I have for years. I'll need to be mindful of my schedule moving forward but I'm excited to be back competing — with a metal hip."

- - -

