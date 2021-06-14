Andy Murray admits he does not feel “perfect” ahead of his top level singles comeback at the Queen’s Club Championships this week, but feels his tennis is in decent shape.

Britain’s three-time Grand Slam champion will take on Frenchman Benoit Paire in the opening round at the tournament he has had more success in than any other, as the record five-time winner of the traditional Wimbledon warm-up.

Murray will be playing his first singles match since early March and just his third ATP Tour level tie, following a year affected by coronavirus and a glute injury, as he looks to return to the highest level having had a metal hip put in 2019.

The former world number one is happy with the form he has been showing in training, but after all the issues he has had, he understandably does not have full confidence that his body will not let him down.

"I feel OK. I don't feel perfect, but I've been practicing well over the last month or so, pretty consistently,” said Murray.

"I have been training at Wimbledon, and we came out here the last few days and had a couple of good practices.

The question mark is obviously whether the body holds up and I can't say with any great certainty right now whether that's going to happen or not, because I have been feeling good at different points throughout the last nine months or so, practiced really well, felt good going into tournaments. Then, you know, something's happened.

"I can't say with any great certainty I will be OK. I hope I will be, because I'm sure and I have seen enough again in practice that my tennis is fine and in a good place, but, physically I need to hold up under playing matches."

Murray admits he felt a bit envious watching his former top four rivals, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, battle it out in a classic French Open semi-final on Friday night, and pines for a return to that level - but cannot be sure if it will ever be possible.

"There is a bit of me that's jealous watching that, like I would love to be playing in those matches.

"I would love to still be competing with them in semis of slams, I would love that. I'm not going to try and hide that. But I don't look at that match and think about my own career really."

