Marija Cicak will become the first female umpire to take charge of a men's singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The All England Club confirmed that the 43-year-old will oversee Sunday's clash between five-time champion Novak Djokovic and Matteo Barrettini.

The 43-year-old has been an elite ITF Gold Badge holder for the last ten years and officiated the Wimbledon men's semi-final between John Isner and Kevin Anderson in 2018.

Cicak also umpired the 2014 Wimbledon final between Petra Kvitova and Eugenie Bouchard.

The Croatian has worked at the last 15 Wimbledons as well as the Olympics in Athens, London, and Rio in 2016 where she umpired the women's singles final.

