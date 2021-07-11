Novak Djokovic has insisted he has more to achieve in the sport after moving level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 grand slam titles.

After clinching major glory in Melbourne and Paris earlier this year, Djokovic can secure the calendar grand slam with victory at the US Open in New York.

Wimbledon Djokovic makes history by beating Berrettini in Wimbledon final for record-equalling 20th grand slam 6 HOURS AGO

A win at Flushing Meadows would move Djokovic alone at the summit of the men’s game on 21 grand slams.

He could be forgiven for being allowed to take his foot off the accelerator after his amazing achievements in the game, but he is determined to continue to push himself.

Asked by the BBC what it felt to match the achievements of Federer and Nadal, Djokovic said : “It means none of us three will stop.

I have to make a great tribute to Rafa and Roger, they are legends of our sport and the two most important players I ever faced in my career.

"They are the reason why I am where I am today. They showed me what I needed to do to get stronger, physically, tactically and mentally. Over the last 10 years it has been an incredible journey that's not stopping here."

A trip to the Olympics in Tokyo is up next for Djokovic, but the grand slam is also in his sights.

"I could definitely envisage that happening and I hope I will give it a shot,” he said of the prospect of winning the grand slam. “I'm in great form and played well and having my best form at Grand Slams is my number one priority."

Wimbledon tennis 2021 - Day 10 highlights: Barty, Karolína Pliskova navigate semi-final ties

Wimbledon 'I like the serve, the power, the game' - Berrettini can beat Djokovic says Becker 21 HOURS AGO