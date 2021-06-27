Dan Evans admitted he is benefitting from a change in attitude ahead of Wimbledon.

The British number is in high spirits heading into his home country’s Grand Slam and reached a career-high of world number 26 in February.

Evans was speaking to Eurosport’s Mats Wilander ahead of his opening round match against Feliciano Lopez on Monday and says the enforced Covid-19 break helped refocus his mind.

ATP Queen's Evans powers past Mannarino to set up potential Murray clash at Queen's 17/06/2021 AT 13:28

“I think everybody put life into perspective with the pandemic,” he said.

“It’s been a good time to reset and add some more goals. You stop taking things for granted.

You’re on tour and it’s a very good time to do something special or you can just trot along and be mediocre and enjoy the tour.

“I’m trying to do a little more and push harder and see where we go.”

'Each match could be my last' - Murray after Paire win at Queen's

With former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray struggling with fitness, Evans is Great Britain’s great hope on the men’s side of the draw.

Wimbeldon will welcome back full capacity crowds for the finals, but Evans insisted he is not feeling the pressure of being the British number one.

“It’s been nice to be back. Haven’t felt much pressure really,” he said.

“It’s good to be back playing Wimbledon. It’s been such a long time, two years now. I’ve had such a good week practising, I’ve enjoyed being home so to speak and getting ready to play Wimbledon.”

Evans is at his best on grass and has a scintillating style that is sure to entertain the crowds at Wimbledon this week.

Highlights as top seed Berrettini ends Evans Queen's dreams

But Evans himself thinks playing on grass poses unique challenges, considering how he likes to play.

“A lot of people think it is easier, but it goes so fast,” Evans explained.

It’s difficult. Less time to think. Less chance to play, there’s more variation. When I get a chance I have to play it.

“Few and far between but you still need to play your game, come to net, which I really enjoy doing. Serving and setting up the chance to come in.”

---

Watch daily evening highlights on Eurosport 1, plus the men's and women's finals live on Eurosport 2. All coverage is also available to stream via eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app

Roland-Garros Furious Evans smashes chair and court with racket after shock defeat 30/05/2021 AT 15:24