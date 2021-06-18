David Goffin is to miss Wimbledon after suffering an ankle injury this week at the Halle Open.

The Belgian had to retire during his clash with Corentin Moutet in Germany, sustaining an injured right ankle after slipping on the grass court.

The 13th ranked men’s player will not be able to recover in time for Wimbledon, according to his agent Martin Roux, he said to Belgian news outlet lesoir.be

“Yes, David has officially withdrawn from Wimbledon following his ankle injury in Halle. For the moment we do not know more about the exact duration of unavailability, ” Roux said.

“He is of course disappointed to miss a Grand Slam tournament, especially since he had recovered well on grass before his injury. “

“David told me that it was more serious than a minor sprain, after exams in Belgium.” Roux continued.

“The ankle has not yet deflated (stopped swelling). David realizes that ice and bandages won’t be enough to play. The ligaments must be affected in one way or another. The idea is to do new exams at the end of the week in order to then have a healing protocol, especially since after Wimbledon the Olympic Games will arrive quickly. These are now his next goals. “

Goffin follows Rafael Nadal out of the tournament, as well as Naomi Osaka.

