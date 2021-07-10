Karolina Pliskova was moved to tears as she spoke after her defeat to Ash Barty in Saturday’s Wimbledon final.
The Czech tennis player was playing her second Grand Slam final after losing in the 2016 US Open final, and made the world number one work hard for the women’s title at SW19.
Barty won 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 after initially looking set to cruise to victory.
“Thank you so much, I enjoyed ever minute to play on this court...” Pliskova said.
As Pliskova began to cry, the Wimbledon crowd cheered in support and the player was able to continue.
“I never cry, never,” she resumed.
“Ash played an incredible tournament, so congrats to her and her team. I want to thank all of my team ... and all the success goes to them, without them I would not be here. No matter which trophy, we’ve had an incredible three weeks here.”
