Nick Kyrgios says he is using Wimbledon as a "vacation" and hopes to get some "strawberries and chill".

Kyrgios has left Australia for the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and has not played competitively since the Australian Open in February.

The 26-year-old has been drawn against Frenchman Ugo Humbert, who he beat in a wild encounter in five sets at the Australian Open, in the first round of the men's singles and will partner Venus Williams in the mixed doubles.

Kyrgios, who reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2014, says he is intending to go to the Slam to have fun.

"I'm using this as a vacation," he said.

"I've been in Australia now for a year-and-a-half. I've reached a really nice level of freedom. Nothing fazes me at all any more.

"I didn't feel at all that I had to play. When I was at home I wasn't looking at any results. I was happy without tennis.

"I just feel like I've got a little bit left to give to the game. I feel like a lot of people are wanting me to play.

"I just want to go out there and have some fun. I haven't been on a tennis court for a while. It's Wimbledon, it's the pinnacle of tennis.

I'm going to get myself some strawberries and chill.

