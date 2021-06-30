Nick Kyrgios was aghast with court conditions at Wimbledon during his suspended first-round match against Ugo Humbert on Tuesday.

The Australian star fell two sets to one behind to Humbert before rallying to force a deciding set.

The match had to be suspended until the next day after officials called time due to the 11pm curfew in London.

Kyrgios has a reputation for wearing his heart on his sleeve and clashing with umpires, but it was the court the 26-year-old was fuming with at one stage.

“Guys, for you watching at home, it should be fast in here. It should be fast, That’s grasscourt tennis,” Kyrgios said.

They’ve made it slow. This isn’t grass anymore. This is slow. Slow.

“Try watering it. Make it a grass court again, thanks.”

Kyrgios was clearly unhappy with the conditions in his first match outside Australia in 18 months and occasionally berated himself for some sloppy play.

Kyrgios even complained about Humbert “playing too big” as he struggled to match the Frenchman’s power and pace.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted Kyrgios to stay put in Australia and he has been a vocal opponent to Grand Slams and tournaments going ahead amid the health crisis.

Kyrgios’ match with Humbert was suspended with the match finely balanced at 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 3-3 and is due to resume on Wednesday.

Kyrgios isn’t the only player to raise concerns with the standard of the courts at Wimbledon.

Players have repeatedly been slipping during play on Centre Court and Serena Williams and Adrian Mannarino were even injured from falls.

Wimbledon chiefs have played down concerns about the slippery surface.

“The preparation of the grass courts has been to exactly the same meticulous standard as in previous years,” Wimbledon bosses said.

The weather conditions on the opening two days have been the wettest we have experienced in almost a decade, which has required the roof to be closed on Centre Court and No.1 Court for long periods.

“This is at a time when the grass plant is at its most lush and green, which does result in additional moisture on what is a natural surface. With each match that is played, the courts will continue to firm up.”

