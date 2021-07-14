Two matches at Wimbledon are being investigated after ‘possible irregular betting patterns’ were flagged.

The games were reported to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) and took place in the early rounds of the singles and doubles tournaments.

The singles clash attracted attention of watchdogs when a five-figure sum was put on at the end of the second set on the exact result of the match.

The doubles match saw a winning bet placed after the favourite claimed the first set.

"Two alerts were provided to us from the betting industry indicating possible irregular betting patterns," a ITIA spokesperson told the BBC

"It is important to note that an alert on its own is not evidence of match-fixing. Where analysis of a match alert does suggest corrupt activity, the ITIA conducts a full and confidential investigation."

Reports in Germany claim a German player was involved in the singles game under investigation, but that the player was not under suspicion.

The ITIA has been working to stamp out match fixing in tennis and banned Argentine player Franco Feitt for life in April after he admitted to nine incidents of match-fixing between 2014 and 2018.

Ashleigh Barty and Novak Djokovic won the singles tournaments at this year’s Wimbledon as crowds were welcomed backed for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

